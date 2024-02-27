President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order On Appointing F.T. Ahmadov As Minister Of Justice Of Republic Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Farid Turab Ahmadov was appointed as the Minister of Justice of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
signed an Order on this regard.
MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107904873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.