President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order On Appointing F.T. Ahmadov As Minister Of Justice Of Republic Of Azerbaijan


2/27/2024 6:10:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Farid Turab Ahmadov was appointed as the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on this regard.

