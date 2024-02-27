Azerbaijan Sets Worthy Example In Protecting Its Territorial Integrity, Says EU Political Scientist

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Serbian political scientist Stefan Antic, commenting on
Azerbaijan-Serbian relations, said that Azerbaijan consistently
observes international legal norms, Azernews reports.
The expert recalled that Belgrade and Baku, being friendly and
reliable partners, have always supported each other's territorial
integrity, despite the political pressure of the West.
"This mutual support has been the basis for building trust and
preserving our friendly relations."
According to Antic, Azerbaijan has played a decisive role in
strengthening the influence of all small states, including
Serbia.
"First, Azerbaijan has set a worthy example in protecting its
territorial integrity by adopting a responsible approach to
regional security. Secondly, it has successfully maintained the
security balance in the South Caucasus, cooperating with both
Turkiye and Russia."
According to the expert, this is an example of small states
facing the problem of territorial integrity.
Serbian political scientist Stefan Antic noted that Azerbaijan
consistently supports its allies, both diplomatically and
economically.
"As an important player in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan
currently maintains good relations with both large and medium-sized
states. In doing so, it occupies a unique position. "Its friendly
relations are extremely valuable for Serbia and other
countries."
