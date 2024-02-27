               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Sets Worthy Example In Protecting Its Territorial Integrity, Says EU Political Scientist


2/27/2024 6:10:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay

Serbian political scientist Stefan Antic, commenting on Azerbaijan-Serbian relations, said that Azerbaijan consistently observes international legal norms, Azernews reports.

The expert recalled that Belgrade and Baku, being friendly and reliable partners, have always supported each other's territorial integrity, despite the political pressure of the West.

"This mutual support has been the basis for building trust and preserving our friendly relations."

According to Antic, Azerbaijan has played a decisive role in strengthening the influence of all small states, including Serbia.

"First, Azerbaijan has set a worthy example in protecting its territorial integrity by adopting a responsible approach to regional security. Secondly, it has successfully maintained the security balance in the South Caucasus, cooperating with both Turkiye and Russia."

According to the expert, this is an example of small states facing the problem of territorial integrity.

Serbian political scientist Stefan Antic noted that Azerbaijan consistently supports its allies, both diplomatically and economically.

"As an important player in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan currently maintains good relations with both large and medium-sized states. In doing so, it occupies a unique position. "Its friendly relations are extremely valuable for Serbia and other countries."

