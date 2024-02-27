Collins Aerospace Recognizes L&T Technology Services As Top Supplier Of The Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, February 27, 2023: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a prominent global digital engineering and R&D services company, has been recognized as the Supplier of the Year 2023-24 by Collins Aerospace Global Engineering & Technology Center (GETC) in India. The award is a recognition of LTTSâ€TM consistent demonstration and expertise in engineering and design, product development, smart manufacturing, and digitalization - areas that are crucial to Collins Aerospace's success in commercial, regional, corporate, military aircraft; and international space programs.



Collins Aerospace GETC in India and LTTS have a long standing partnership and this is a recognition of LTTSâ€TM commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Since 2015, LTTS has been a Supplier to Collins Aerospace (a unit of RTX), focusing on providing consistent excellence in service delivery, and was recognized as the Supplier of the Year in April 2016, solidifying its reputation as a reliable and high-quality service provider.



Commenting on this achievement, Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services, said, â€œOur enduring partnership with Collins Aerospace has always been founded on the bedrock of delivering exceptional, and high-end engineering solutions. This recognition serves not just as a symbol of our success, but as an unequivocal testament to the unwavering dedication, and innovative spirit of our team."





About L&T Technology Services Ltd



L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the worldâ€TMs top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,200 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 105 innovation labs as of December 31, 2023.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Liza Lobo

Email :...

Mobile:- 9755834370