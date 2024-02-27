Plutus Health To Exhibit At Verbal Behavior Conference 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Plutus Health, a leading provider of ABA billing and collections solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the 7th Annual Verbal Behavior Conference (VBC) 2024, to be held from February 29 to March 1, 2024.



The conference will be hosted at the Commons Conference Center, The University of Texas in Austin, Texas, USA. The primary objective of the conference is to showcase, encourage, and provide guidance to professionals and researchers who employ theoretical, empirical, and practical knowledge of verbal behavior in their respective fields.



ï¿1⁄2We are incredibly excited to be part of the VBC 2024 and connect with the leaders who share our passion for supporting the autism community,ï¿1⁄2 said the CEO of Plutus Health. ï¿1⁄2This conference provides an excellent platform for showcasing our tech-powered ABA billing solutions. We look forward to connecting with healthcare leaders at the event and empowering them with our innovative RCM solutions.ï¿1⁄2



Plutus Healthï¿1⁄2s team of ABA billing and collection experts will be present at the conference to guide attendees on new trends and technologies impacting the RCM industry. At the VBC, Plutus Health will highlight its comprehensive suite of ABA billing & coding services, including:



1) Pre-billing audits: Leverage AI-powered tools to identify and rectify errors before claims are submitted, minimizing denials and maximizing reimbursements.

2) Constant monitoring: Ensure accurate coding and timely claim submissions to maximize revenue potential and prevent underpayments.

3) Streamlined collections process: Implement efficient billing and collections strategies to improve cash flow and reduce administrative burden.



All attendees can meet the Plutus Health experts at the conference to learn how their tech-enabled RCM solutions can empower your practice for success:



1) Over 95% clean claims submission rate

2) A remarkable 35% increase in automated patient collections

3) 98% contracted value collection

4) Less than 5% denial rate

5) An average of just 28 days AR Days (DSO)



To experience the ultimate ABA billing and coding solution for your practice, schedule a one-on-one meeting at VBC 2024 with Plutus Health.



