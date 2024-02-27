Kuwait Moh: 136 Cases Ambulanced During Nat'l Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Some 136 people were ambulanced over the last three days during the national celebrations, including 17 taken to the hospital and 119 cases treated at the clinics, the Ministry of health (MoH) said Tuesday.

Speaking to KUNA, Director of the Emergency Medical Services Department (EMS) Dr. Ahmad Al-Shatti said that the increase in the number of beneficiaries of emergency medical and ambulance centers and clinics during the celebrations was offset by a shortage of total traffic accidents.

Dr. Al-Shatti pointed out that the number of traffic accidents decreased from 12 accidents in the same period in 2023 to only three accidents this year, attributing this to the traffic awareness campaign launched by Ministry of Interior, in addition to the rainy weather that reduced the density in the streets.

He noted that in 2023, the number of those ambulanced doubled from 14 to 29 and the number of individuals increased by 40 percent from 69 to 94. (end)

