Jordan Hosts Iraqi Delegation For Water Management Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation welcomed a delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources as part of their collaborative efforts outlined in a memorandum of understanding on water resources management.The delegation, comprising senior Iraqi officials and experts, embarked on a tour of various water-related facilities to facilitate the exchange of experiences.Their itinerary included visits to water sites, sewage stations, dams, and irrigation water systems. The objective is to familiarize themselves with modern technologies employed by the ministry in addressing water scarcity, including a water purification station in Khirbet Al Samra, the Ministry's water documentation center, and the control center in the Water Authority.At the joint technical committee meeting, Secretary-General of the Ministry Jihad Mahamid underscored the significance of partnership in addressing water challenges in the Arab region. He emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise and experiences, particularly in mitigating the impacts of climate change.