Israel raids deep inside Lebanon

(MENAFN) Amidst heightened tensions, Israel's military announced on Monday that it had conducted airstrikes deep into Lebanese territory, targeting Hezbollah positions north of Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed that the airstrikes were aimed at "sites used by Hezbollah" around the Bekaa Valley in the country's northeast. In response, the Lebanese militia reportedly retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire.



The airstrikes, a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, struck the village of Buday, located approximately 55 kilometers (35 miles) northeast of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. Unnamed Lebanese security sources informed the Associated Press that the strikes targeted a Hezbollah truck convoy. According to a Hezbollah official who spoke on condition of anonymity, at least two fighters were killed in the airstrikes. The official added that an Israeli munition struck a food storage warehouse used for civilian purposes.



Additionally, an unnamed Lebanese official reported that a regular Lebanese Army member was seriously wounded in the raid, with the soldier's son also sustaining injuries. The nature and extent of the injuries were not elaborated upon.



Following the airstrikes, Hezbollah claimed to have responded by firing 60 Katyusha rockets toward an Israeli Army command center in the occupied Golan Heights, which Israel seized during the Six-Day War of 1967.



The strikes on Buday occurred after both Hezbollah and the IDF reported that an Israeli drone was shot down by a militia surface-to-air missile. Israel's military confirmed that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell into Lebanese territory. Hezbollah identified the downed drone as an Israeli Elbit Hermes 450, typically utilized for surveillance and reconnaissance.



The recent developments highlight the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, underscoring the volatile nature of the region and the potential for further military engagements. The international community closely watches the situation, with concerns about the broader implications of the conflict on regional stability.



MENAFN27022024000045015687ID1107904776