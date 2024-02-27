Hungary endorses Sweden`s NATO membership offer

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Hungarian parliament has voted overwhelmingly to grant approval for Sweden to join NATO, concluding a nearly two-year process since Stockholm applied for membership in the United States-led military alliance. With this vote, Sweden becomes the 32nd member of NATO, marking the latest expansion of the organization.



The parliamentary vote, which occurred on Monday, followed a diplomatic meeting between Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, in Budapest on Friday. During a joint press conference, the leaders announced that they had set aside their differences, with Orban emphasizing that NATO membership signifies a commitment where Hungarians and Swedes are "prepared to die for each other."



The ratification received strong support in the Hungarian parliament, with 188 lawmakers voting in favor and only six opposing. Sweden, along with Finland, applied for NATO membership in 2022, citing concerns about the perceived threat posed by Russia. While most NATO members swiftly ratified both applications, Hungary and Turkey had reservations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that the Nordic states extradite alleged Kurdish and Gulenist terrorists before approval, while Orban accused Sweden and Finland of spreading "blatant lies about Hungary."



The strained relations between Hungary and the Nordic states were further complicated by criticisms from Sweden and Finland regarding Hungary's conservative government. The European Union, with the support of Sweden and Finland, had withheld funds from Budapest over concerns related to LGBT and migrant rights, as well as issues surrounding judicial independence. Hungary approved Finland's NATO application last year, but Orban's Fidesz party delayed the vote on Sweden's bid until Kristersson engaged in direct talks with the Hungarian leader.



During the discussions in Budapest, an agreement was reached where Sweden would sell four Saab Gripen fighter planes to Hungary, expanding the Hungarian military's fleet. Orban highlighted that the fighter plane sale played a crucial role in "rebuilding confidence" between the two nations. As Sweden formally joins NATO, the diplomatic efforts and agreements forged during these talks are expected to have broader implications for regional cooperation and security dynamics within the alliance.





