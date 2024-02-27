Airbus issues apology for declining access to Chinese

(MENAFN) In the midst of the 2024 Singapore Airshow, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has found itself at the center of controversy and issued a public apology after reports emerged that Chinese and Russian citizens were allegedly barred from boarding the A400M military transport plane during a public event. The incident, which took place on Public Day, led to multiple Chinese guests voicing their grievances on social media, claiming they were prevented from accessing the Airbus plane by German military personnel.



Social media posts by Chinese attendees described encounters at the entrance of the A400M, where they were reportedly informed that nationality checks were necessary due to the aircraft being German-owned. Allegedly, the attendees were told that Chinese and Russian nationals were not allowed to board. One individual even claimed to have been chased away by German personnel after revealing his Chinese nationality, and another asserted that he was physically attacked, prompting an official complaint citing "discrimination against Chinese people" to the Singapore Air Show organizers.



While Airbus did not explicitly address the alleged exclusion of Russian citizens, the company acknowledged concerns about access raised by some visitors. In a statement, Airbus expressed swift action, noting that it "immediately communicated and coordinated with the customer and our Airbus teams at the show to ensure that the aircraft was open to all visitors" for the remainder of the event.



Emphasizing its commitment to fostering collaboration with the Chinese aviation industry, Airbus stated that it seeks "win-win cooperation" and aims to build "bridges of communication" between China and Europe. The incident raises questions about the protocols in place during international airshows and the need for inclusive practices to avoid potential diplomatic tensions. As discussions unfold, the aviation industry faces scrutiny over the incident's impact on international relations and the importance of ensuring equal access to public events showcasing military aircraft.



