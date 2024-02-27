US airman succumbs to injuries after setting himself on fire

(MENAFN) In a deeply disturbing incident, a 25-year-old active-duty member of the United States Air Force, Aaron Bushnell, succumbed to injuries after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington. The tragic event, which unfolded on Sunday, was captured in a livestream on social media, where Bushnell expressed his profound disgust over what he termed the "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza.



Hailing from San Antonio, Texas, Bushnell's act of self-immolation aimed to serve as a poignant protest against the perceived injustices in the Palestinian territories. In a video clip shared by independent journalist Talia Jane, Bushnell, clad in military fatigues, is seen carrying a bottle of liquid as he walks towards the Israeli Embassy. In a chilling statement, he declares, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide," emphasizing that his extreme act of protest pales in comparison to the hardships endured by Palestinians.



As the video unfolds, Bushnell pours the liquid over himself, ignites a fire, and repeatedly shouts "Free Palestine" before collapsing. The Washington police, alerted to the incident, can be heard instructing him to "get on the ground." Officers quickly arrive at the scene with fire extinguishers, with one officer reportedly pointing a gun at Bushnell while others work to extinguish the flames. Tragically, Bushnell passed away from the injuries sustained during this harrowing act on the same day.



The incident has raised questions about the motivations behind Bushnell's drastic protest and has ignited discussions about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As the nation mourns the loss of a young airman, this shocking event underscores the complex emotions and convictions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the desperate measures some individuals may resort to in expressing their dissent. Authorities are likely to conduct further investigations into the circumstances leading to this tragic act, shedding light on the broader implications and ramifications of such extreme forms of protest.



