Pentagon claims there was no serious wrongdoings by senior officials

(MENAFN) In the wake of the recent hospitalization of United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon has conducted an internal review to examine the secrecy surrounding the incident.



The findings, disclosed in a declassified summary on Monday, conclude that while communication processes should be enhanced, there was no serious wrongdoing by senior officials. The review comes in the midst of growing concerns over the lack of transparency regarding Austin's health issues.



According to the Pentagon's 30-day investigation, no evidence of ill intent or an attempt to obfuscate was found. The 70-year-old defense chief, who underwent surgery for prostate cancer on December 22 without the knowledge of President Joe Biden and other officials, fell ill with severe abdominal pain on January 1. He was subsequently transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he remained hospitalized until January 13 due to a urinary tract infection.



Surprisingly, neither White House officials, including President Biden, nor Austin's deputy, Kathleen Hicks, were informed of his incapacitating condition until January 4. The seriousness of Austin's health condition led to his transfer to the intensive care unit on January 2. Hicks, who was on vacation in Puerto Rico during this time, filled in for Austin without being aware of his hospitalization until three days later.



To address concerns and improve the chain of command, the Pentagon has implemented several measures based on the internal review's recommendations. The report sheds light on the events surrounding Austin's hospitalization and the subsequent delay in informing key officials about his prostate cancer diagnosis, which was not disclosed until January 9, despite the surgery taking place in early December.



As questions linger about the communication breakdown and the delayed revelation of Austin's health issues, the Pentagon's internal review seeks to reassure the public that the incident was not marked by intentional wrongdoing. Nonetheless, the episode underscores the importance of transparency in matters of national security and the health of top government officials, prompting a reevaluation of communication protocols within the Defense Department.



MENAFN27022024000045015687ID1107904758