(MENAFN) In a recent address at a White House dinner for United States governors, President Joe Biden raised eyebrows with a series of verbal gaffes, including a perplexing mix-up between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the head of Russia. The president, who is already under scrutiny for previous lapses in memory, recounted receiving instructions from his former boss, Barack Obama, stating, “My president told me that he wanted me to get to know Xi Jinping because it was clear he was going to be the head of Russia, um, of China, and we were having problems with Russia at the time, and other countries as well.”



This latest incident adds to a growing list of verbal missteps by the oldest president in American history, raising concerns about his cognitive abilities. Biden also made a false claim regarding extensive travels with Xi Jinping, asserting that they covered 17,000 miles together in the United States and China. The Washington Post's fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, previously gave Biden a "bottomless Pinocchio" rating for repeatedly sharing this inaccurate tale.



Furthermore, Biden reiterated a questionable anecdote about a conversation with Xi on the Tibetan plateau, a location they never visited together. Despite claims of documentation and insistence that it is "God's truth," scrutiny over the accuracy of such statements continues.



These lapses in accuracy and confusion about world leaders' identities are contributing to a growing narrative of concern about President Biden's mental acuity, prompting discussions about the potential implications for his leadership and decision-making. The incident has reignited debates about the need for transparency regarding the president's health and cognitive abilities, as the nation closely watches how these verbal missteps may impact diplomatic relations and the administration's credibility on the global stage.



MENAFN27022024000045015687ID1107904757