NATO fighting groups in Ukraine cannot be overlooked

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has opened the door to the possibility of NATO troop deployments to Ukraine, stressing that Western powers must exhaust all options to prevent Russia from prevailing in the conflict with Kiev. Following a meeting of European leaders in Paris on Monday, Macron asserted that while there is no current consensus on officially sending troops to the ground, no options can be excluded in the dynamic situation. The summit aimed to showcase unwavering support for Ukraine and European unity amid concerns that United States aid to Kiev may diminish, especially if Donald Trump secures victory in this year's presidential election.



Macron emphasized the need to do everything necessary to thwart Russia's success in the war, acknowledging that collective security is at stake. European allies of Ukraine are wary of escalating the conflict into a direct war with Russia but share a common understanding that increased efforts are required to prevent Moscow's triumph. The French leader highlighted the critical importance of preventing Russia from winning, not only for the sake of Ukraine but also for the collective security of European nations, both in the present and the future.



This article delves into Macron's remarks, exploring the implications of his openness to potential NATO troop deployments in Ukraine. It analyzes the discussions held at the European leaders' summit, shedding light on the shared commitment to bolster support for Ukraine amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics. The article assesses the broader context of the conflict and the considerations surrounding the potential involvement of NATO forces, providing insights into the evolving strategies and alliances in response to the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe.





MENAFN27022024000045015687ID1107904756