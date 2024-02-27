Man Posing As J&K Raj Bhawan Official Arrested In Jammu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 27 (IANS) One person posing as an officer at the J&K Raj Bhawan was arrested on Tuesday by police in Jammu city.

The man was identified as Firdous Ahmad Wagay from the Ganderbal district in Kashmir.

A press statement issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu said,“After taking cognizance, a case FIR 03/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station CICE Jammu against one Firdous Ahmad Wagay son of Ghulam Nabi Wagay resident of Waskora, Ganderbal, Jammu & Kashmir.

“The impersonator was apprehended by team of P/S CICE Jammu."

The police said that some incriminating material, including fake ID cards, seals and other documents used in the commission of crime, were seized from his possession.

“Investigation of the case is in progress,” mentioned the statement.

More details were awaited.