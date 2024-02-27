DMK, CPI Seat-Sharing In TN To Be Finalised On March 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) The DMK will finalise its seat-sharing arrangement with its alliance partner CPI on March 3.

The CPI had contested and won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tiruppur and Nagapattinam seats in alliance with the DMK. Both were part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in 2019 and now it is the I.N.D.I.A block in 2024.

The CPI Lok Sabha party leader and Member of Parliament from Tiruppur, K. Subbarayan told IANS on Tuesday that the party will finalise its seat-sharing with the DMK leadership on March 3.

He, however, refused to elaborate on whether the CPI will be getting the same seats that it had contested and won in 2019 or whether there is a change in constituencies.

The DMK has refused to allocate the sitting Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat to the CPI(M) and the seat-sharing discussions between the two parties have hit a roadblock due to this.

The DMK-led front had won 38 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu in 2019, and DMK President and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin had directed the party cadres, district and state leaders to work hard for a total sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.