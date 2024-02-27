(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on NATO nations to increase military spending and provide additional weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Speaking in Warsaw after meetings with Polish leaders Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda, both strong supporters of Ukraine, Trudeau seemingly made a notable slip by stating, "We know that Russia must win this war – sorry, Ukraine must win this war against Russia." The comment raised eyebrows, as Trudeau appeared to unintentionally acknowledge a potential Russian victory in the conflict.



During a joint press conference with Tusk, Trudeau emphasized the need for NATO countries, including Canada, to bolster their defense capabilities. Tusk expressed frustration over the inability of wealthy NATO nations in Europe to collectively surpass Russia's military capabilities and urged the alliance, led by the United States, to take more substantial action.



Canada itself has fallen short of NATO's mandated military spending of 2 percent of GDP, with Trudeau pledging to increase Ottawa's contributions. The slip in Trudeau's statement comes at a critical juncture in the conflict, with reports highlighting the deterioration of Ukraine's position, particularly following Russia's victory in Avdeevka.



Trudeau also emphasized the importance of Western countries actively contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity for future generations. He cautioned against taking democracies for granted and underscored the need for a united front in support of Ukraine, echoing concerns shared with Tusk about leaders in Europe who may hinder such unity.



This article explores Trudeau's verbal slip, analyzing the implications of his unintentional acknowledgment of a potential Russian victory in the ongoing conflict. It delves into the broader context of NATO's response to the crisis and Trudeau's calls for increased military support for Ukraine, shedding light on the challenges and dynamics within the alliance and the evolving situation in the region.





MENAFN27022024000045015687ID1107904732