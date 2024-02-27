Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of Republican National Committee quits

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), has announced her resignation, signaling the growing influence of former President Donald Trump over the party's 2024 nomination. McDaniel disclosed her departure plans on Monday, stating that she would step down from her role on March 8, shortly after the Super Tuesday primaries in 15 states. Notably, her deputy, RNC Co-Chairman Drew McKissick, is also set to resign on the same day.



While McDaniel asserted her commitment to winning back the White House and electing Republicans in the upcoming November elections, her decision reflects a traditional shift within the RNC after a nominee is established. With Trump holding a commanding lead in the 2024 presidential race, his influence over the party's leadership and finances is poised to strengthen leading up to the November elections.



Although Trump won't officially secure the Republican Party's 2024 nomination by March 8, he has emerged as the frontrunner, dominating primaries and caucuses in five states and the United States Virgin Islands. With a 110-20 delegate lead over his challenger Nikki Haley, Trump's endorsement of Michael Whatley, chairman of North Carolina's Republican Party, to replace McDaniel signals his strategic role in shaping the party's future. Additionally, Trump has recommended his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for McKissick's co-chair position and appointed adviser Chris LaCivita as the RNC's chief operating officer.



This article delves into the implications of McDaniel's resignation, exploring the dynamics of Trump's influence over the Republican Party as it navigates the path to the 2024 nomination. It examines the strategic endorsements and appointments made by Trump, shedding light on the evolving landscape within the GOP and the potential impact on the party's trajectory in the upcoming elections.



