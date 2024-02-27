               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Death Toll From Israeli Attacks On Gaza At 29,878


2/27/2024 5:18:01 AM

Gaza, Feb. 27 (Petra) - The ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip has in some 100,000 dead and wounded since October 7, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
According to Palestinian sources, the ministry said that on the 144th day of the war on Gaza, the death toll climbed to 29,878 and the wounded to 70,215.

