Death Toll From Israeli Attacks On Gaza At 29,878

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Feb. 27 (Petra) - The ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip has in some 100,000 dead and wounded since October 7, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
According to Palestinian sources, the ministry said that on the 144th day of the war on Gaza, the death toll climbed to 29,878 and the wounded to 70,215.
MENAFN27022024000117011021ID1107904684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.