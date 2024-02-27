Minister Urges Strengthening Of Multilateral Trading System At WTO Ministerial Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) - Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yousef Shamali, emphasized the need to bolster the multilateral trading system through reforms within the World Trade Organization (WTO).He called for maintaining open, inclusive, transparent procedures that serve the interests of all members, coinciding with the organization's thirtieth anniversary.Shamali made these remarks during his participation in the 13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO, which commenced in Abu Dhabi on Monday and will continue until the 29th of this month. The conference brings together trade ministers and high-ranking officials from around the world.The minister expressed Jordan's appreciation for the United Arab Emirates' hosting of the conference, recognizing it as a significant opportunity to enhance the multilateral trading system's capacity to address the successive challenges and crises witnessed globally in recent years.The conference boasts the participation of 175 delegations from WTO members and observers, alongside business leaders, non-governmental organizations, and representatives of civil society.It provides an international platform for collaboration aimed at establishing a more efficient, sustainable, and comprehensive trading system.The focal points of the conference include improving access to the global trading system for developing and least-developed countries, intellectual property issues, and enhancing the dispute resolution mechanism within the WTO.In addition to attending the meetings, Shamali held discussions with several Arab ministers of industry and trade on the sidelines. The conversations centered around mechanisms to enhance economic cooperation and explored prospects for future collaboration.