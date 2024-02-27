Vidyut Jammwal Graces Kolkata For Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Promotion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 26th February, 2024: Renowned actor & action star Vidyut Jammwal, celebrated for his stellar performance in Crakk: Jeetegaa toh Jiyegaa, expressed gratitude to his fans in Kolkata for their overwhelming love and support.



The action-packed film, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, has garnered immense praise for its gripping action sequences, elevating the standards of action in Indian cinema. From BMX cycling, to deadly train sequence, hand to hand combat, rollerblading the film has international stylise action.



In a delightful visit to the City of Joy, Vidyut Jammwal engaged with his fans, expressing his heartfelt appreciation for their love. During his stay, the actor indulged in the flavors of authentic Bengali snacks and sweets from roadside stalls, embracing the vibrant culture of Kolkata.



Additionally, he made a surprise visit to a prominent college, leaving students thrilled and adding an extra dash of excitement to his visit.



Vidyut Jammwal, known for his unwavering fan base in Kolkata, arrived in the city after the film\'s release to spread joy and share his unbeatable charm. The film, produced by Vidyut Jammwal himself in collaboration with Action Hero Films and directed by Aditya Datt, hit cinemas nationwide on February 23, 2024. As the City of Joy continues to revel in the success of Crakk: Jeetegaa toh Jiyegaa, Vidyut Jammwal remains grateful for the immense love and support from his fans.

