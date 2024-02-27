               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

24 Villages In Chernihiv Region Without Electricity Due To Shelling


2/27/2024 5:11:22 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Russian shelling, 24 settlements in the Chernihiv region were left without electricity

This is reported by the Department of Civil Protection and Defense of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of the shelling, 10 10 kV power lines ( seven of them partially), 24 settlements (three of them partially), and 68 transformer substations were de-energized. 1,532 subscribers remain without electricity," the statement said.

Read also: Latvia has spent at least EUR 650 million to support Ukraine

As reported, a high-voltage power line was cut off in eastern Ukraine for technical reasons.

MENAFN27022024000193011044ID1107904647

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search