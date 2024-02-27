24 Villages In Chernihiv Region Without Electricity Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Russian shelling, 24 settlements in the Chernihiv region were left without electricity

This is reported by the Department of Civil Protection and Defense of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of the shelling, 10 10 kV power lines ( seven of them partially), 24 settlements (three of them partially), and 68 transformer substations were de-energized. 1,532 subscribers remain without electricity," the statement said.

As reported, a high-voltage power line was cut off in eastern Ukraine for technical reasons.