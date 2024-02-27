Ukrinform Fundraising For Mavic Drones For 72Nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform is continuing a fundraiser for three DJI MAVIC-3 quadcopters for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians.
Ukrinform is not giving up on its goal of raising UAH 300,000 for three Mavics (thanks to all donors, we have already raised over UAH 228,000).
OUR PRIZE - Grogu, known as 'Baby Yoda'. He was knitted by our employee Anna Mykhailiuk.
To win the prize, you need to:
donate at least UAH 50 via Monobank, indicating your name and surname
write the amount of your donation in the comments section under our post on Facebook
share the fundraising post on your Facebook page
Our goal is to fundraise UAH 300,000 for three Mavics
Bank card number: 5375 4112 1271 3775
We will choose three winners using a randomizer on March 11.
The more donations, the more chances to win! Good luck to you.
MENAFN27022024000193011044ID1107904646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.