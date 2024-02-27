Representative Of The UN High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) In Azerbaijan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bik Lum, Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees
(UNHCR) in Azerbaijan has sent a congratulatory letter to President
Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election and
inauguration as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
For more than 30 years, UNHCR has been supporting the efforts of
the Government of Azerbaijan in the search for solutions to
displacement situations. UNHCR stands ready to support the
Government, including through the United Nations Country Team in
Baku, to support Azerbaijan's National Priorities for
Socio-Economic Development, in line with the United Nations
Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the period 2021
to 2025.
We are ready to partner with the Government of Azerbaijan to
continue promoting the leadership and empowerment of affected
groups including refugees, displaced population and their hosting
communities to actively participate in the 2024 UN Climate Change
Conference (COP29) in Baku.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Sincerely,
Bik Lum
Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
in Azerbaijan"
MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107904643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.