Chairman Of The Board Of German-Azerbaijani Chamber Of Commerce, And Executive Board Member Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Anar Hasanov,Chairman of the Board of German-Azerbaijani Chamber
of Commerce, and Tobias Baumann, Executive Board Member of
German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce has sent a congratulatory
letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the official representation of German Economy in
Azerbaijan, please accept our congratulations on the occasion of
your re-election as the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan is the most crucial partner of German Economy in
terms of energy and trade in the South Caucasus region. German
companies highly appreciate stability, strategic foresight, and
reliability in foreign relations. The German Chamber of Commerce
and its member companies support the reform policies of your
government and strongly offer their contribution for the
implementation of these approaches.
We are ready to support the initiatives of your government for
the reconstruction of the Karabakh region with our expertise and
technical solutions. We firmly believe that significant progress
towards a sustainable and successful restoration of the region can
be achieved through close collaboration between our two
countries.
For the new term in office, we wish you and your government
every success!
Sincerely,
Anar Hasanov
Chairman of the Board of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of
Commerce
Tobias Baumann
Executive Board Member of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of
Commerce"
