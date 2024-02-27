               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2/27/2024 5:11:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish you every success in fulfilling the important responsibilities with which you have been entrusted.

The cooperation between UNHCR and Azerbaijan is much valued, and I take this opportunity to express UNHCR's continued availability to support the efforts of the Government of Azerbaijan in the search for solutions to displacement situations in the region.

I look forward to continuing our collaboration during your tenure.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Filippo Grandi

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees"

MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107904641

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search