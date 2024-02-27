United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish you every success in
fulfilling the important responsibilities with which you have been
entrusted.
The cooperation between UNHCR and Azerbaijan is much valued, and
I take this opportunity to express UNHCR's continued availability
to support the efforts of the Government of Azerbaijan in the
search for solutions to displacement situations in the region.
I look forward to continuing our collaboration during your
tenure.
Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Filippo Grandi
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees"
MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107904641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.