OIC Secretary General Says Khojaly Was Result Of Armenia's Illegal Occupation Of Azerbaijani Territories

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
(OIC), Hessein Brahim, paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly
genocide, Azernews reports, citing the
institution's press service.
The Secretary General reiterated that the Khojaly incident was a
result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the
Armenian Republic. He referred to the Cairo Final Communiqué
adopted by the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit, held in Cairo in
2013, and to Resolution No. 47/49-POL on "Solidarity with the
victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992", adopted by the 49th Session
of the Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Nouakchott, Islamic
Republic of Mauritania, in 2023, which considered the mass
atrocities perpetrated against the civilian Azerbaijani population
in the occupied town of Khojaly, as war crimes, crimes against
humanity, and genocide.
On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly was occupied by
Armenia's armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR's
366th Motorised Rifle Regiment following massive artillery
shelling.
As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63
children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally
murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children
lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their
parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children
out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as
cruelly tortured, is still unknown.
