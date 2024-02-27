Azerbaijan To Maximize Potential Of Middle Corridor: Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today, the Middle Corridor not only serves economic interests in
the region but also has gained new momentum, becoming a strategic
artery for peace and prosperity, Azernews reports,
citing the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of
Azerbaijan, Rahman Hummatov's speech, in a presentation of the
Middle Corridor study compelled by the World Bank held today in
Tbilisi, Georgia.
"We are grateful for the interest and support of international
organisations and the World Bank team in realising the potential of
the Middle Corridor. As noted in the Bank's report, the Middle
Corridor is recognised by the world community as not just a
short-term solution for temporary connectivity, but as the shortest
and most effective link between the economies of the two
continents. We have strong intention and robust political will to
support the development of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route, and maximise its potential," he said.
The deputy minister noted that integration plans for the
development of international transit corridors, harmonisation of
border-crossing procedures, synchronisation of processes, ensuring
the efficiency of maritime operations, and the implementation of a
single global transit document show a positive effect in the field
of digitization:
"We enhance international transit corridors through the power of
streamlined procedures, synchronised processes, and efficient
maritime operations. The application of unified global transit and,
of course, digitalization, is a collective effort with our national
agencies and international partners to address these issues. Today,
I am proud to announce that over the past two months, 13 block
trains have been sent along the international transit route from
China. Due to the measures taken, the lead time for these
containers to reach the Georgian port is now only 12 days. Just for
reference, this is a significant improvement from the previous lead
time, which was approximately 40 to 50 days," the deputy minister
added.
Recall that a regional event is being held today in the Georgian
capital, Tbilisi, on the recently published World Bank study "The
Middle Trade and Transport Corridor: Policies and Investments to
Triple Freight Transport and Halve Transit Time".
The event brings together representatives of the governments of
Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia, as well as
representatives of state-owned enterprises, the private sector, and
think tanks, to discuss the main findings of the World Bank study.
The objective is to develop a regional approach to improve the
operational efficiency of the corridor and overcome existing
challenges.
It is worth noting that the Middle Corridor was founded by
Azerbaijan, Kazakh, and Georgian special structures in February
2014. Ukraine, Poland, and Romania joined the organisation later.
Nowadays, the route begins with the China and Kazakhstan borders,
passes Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and
continues to Europe.
Middle Corridor using the Single Window principle for the whole
route. In 2023, 2 million 750 thousand tons of cargo were
transported through the Middle Corridor, which is 64 % more than in
2022.
