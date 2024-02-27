Various Weapons Found In Khankandi Kindergarten's Basement

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Drones, 29 automatic weapons, and 416 grenades were found in
Khankandi kindergarten's basement, Azernew s
reports, citing the Interior Ministry.
It was noted that 1 drone, 1 tripod drone, 29 automatic weapons
of different brands, 4 pistols, 27 rifles, 416 grenades, 113
lighters, 113 explosives, 1178 cartridge combs, 8508 cartridge
cases, 24320 cartridges of different calibres, 30 primers, 3
telescopic sights, 10-night vision devices, 50 communication
devices, 34 bayonets, 57 gas masks, 4 binoculars, 4 pencils, and
other ammunition were found and seized.
Recall that, according to the information provided by the
Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a large number
of different types of weapons and ammunition have been discovered
in Garabagh. The information stated that most of the weapons were
hidden in the basements of schools, hospitals, and
kindergartens.
It is confirmed that the discovered weapons belong to the
separatist groups existing in Garabagh until September 2023, and
that they intend to commit various armed provocations against
Azerbaijan in the territory of Garabagh.
