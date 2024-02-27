Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To Almost 30,000: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 27 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to almost 30,000, the Palestine Health Ministry said in a press statement, today.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 90 Palestinians and wounded 164 others, bringing the total death toll to almost 30,000 and injuries to 70,043, according to the statement.

The statement added that, some victims remain trapped under debris and on roads, with Israeli forces hindering access for ambulances and civil defence teams.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Israeli army confirmed that five of its soldiers sustained serious injuries in the Gaza Strip, noting that, they have been evacuated to hospitals, and their families have been notified.– NNN-WAFA