Japan Provides USD 32 Mln Aid For Palestinian In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Japan announced on Tuesday that it would extend USD 32 million in emergency grant aid in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The government decided this aid came in light of the dire humanitarian situation that cannot be overlooked amid the prolonged fight in Palestine," the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Japan will implement humanitarian assistance in areas such as food and health, by providing aid through the UN World Food Program (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO), UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and others, the ministry said.

It noted that an amount of USD 10 million would be disbursed through the WFP for food and nutrition. Another USD 10 million will be used for health by WHO, and the rest will be used by three other international organizations.

"The government of Japan will continue to make persistent and proactive diplomatic efforts to urge all parties to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and calm down the situation as soon as possible," the ministry added. (end)

mk













MENAFN27022024000071011013ID1107904612