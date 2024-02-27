Kuwait Amir Congratulates Dominican Republic On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of Dominica Luis Abinader on Tuesday on the occasion of his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished Abinader a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for his country and people. (end) nhq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.