Kuwait Premier Congratulates Dominican Republic On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of Dominican Republic Luis Abinader on Tuesday, for his country's national day. (pickup previous) nhq

