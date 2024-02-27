Video: Two Kashmiri Job Seekers Found Themselves At Russian Frontline

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Two months ago, Azad Yousuf Kumar a borewell technician, was blessed with a baby boy, he resolved to find a secure job that would support his growing family.
However, little did he know that he would end up in Russia fighting their war with neighboring country
Ukraine.
ADVERTISEMENT
Azad, according to his brother, fled to Dubai in December 2013, where he was provided tickets to Moscow, Russia, by the consultant.
MENAFN27022024000215011059ID1107904585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.