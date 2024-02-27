How Erdogan`s methods progressed from EU-affiliated improvements to conservative Islamism

(MENAFN) As Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Republic of Turkey, celebrates his 70th birthday today, his political journey spanning over two decades comes under scrutiny. Born on February 26, 1954, in Istanbul, Erdogan's early life in a working-class district was marked by a passion for Islam and football. His foray into politics commenced with engagement in Islamist movements, initially marginal in Turkey’s secular political landscape but resonating with underprivileged sections of society.



In the 1980s, Erdogan's political career gained momentum when he joined the Welfare Party (Refah Partisi), a conservative Islamist party. His notable achievements include serving as the mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998, where he earned acclaim for his pragmatic approach to urban issues and enhancements in public services. However, his tenure was abruptly cut short in 1998 when he faced arrest and imprisonment for four months on charges of inciting religious hatred, an incident linked to the recitation of a poem deemed contrary to Turkey’s secular laws. Supporters of Erdogan maintained that authorities sought to suppress the rising "popular love" for him.



Undeterred by the setback, Erdogan rebounded by co-founding the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2001. The AKP positioned itself as a moderate, pro-Western party with Islamic values. Erdogan's political ascent reached new heights with the AKP's victory in the 2002 general elections, propelling him to the position of prime minister in March 2003, following legislative changes that allowed him to run for parliament.



This article explores Erdogan's transformative political journey, tracing his evolution from early involvement in Islamist politics to becoming a pivotal figure in Turkey’s domestic and foreign affairs. It sheds light on the challenges and controversies he faced, such as the imprisonment in 1998, and examines the strategic positioning of the AKP as a party with both Islamic values and a pro-Western orientation. As Turkey’s political landscape continues to evolve, Erdogan's trajectory offers insights into the complex interplay of religion, politics, and governance in the nation.





