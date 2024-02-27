Did China Squander Its Moment In The Sun?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) When you look at modern China, you are witnessing something stupendous –

a great civilization at the peak

of its relative power and effectiveness. Along a few dimensions, modern China is the most impressive civilization humanity has ever built. It has the highest total GDP of any country in history, measured at purchasing power parity.

Its manufacturing prowess is unmatched in world history, in relative terms rivaled only by US dominance after World War II. It has a high-speed rail network and an auto industry that put the entire rest of the world in the shade . By some measures , it is now the world's leading scientific nation . The skylines of its great cities, rearing into the sky and festooned with multicolored lights, eclipse even those of New York and Dubai.

What makes China even more special is that it's the only major world power experiencing this sort of peak in the early 21st century. The US is divided, chaotic and hobbled by excess cost; Europe, the UK, Japan and Russia are experiencing steep relative decline. The next crop of rising powers, especially India, is still far from its peak. Other than a few smaller countries like South Korea and Singapore, China really stands alone.

And yet, there is something decidedly melancholy about China's moment in the sun. When I read about the country, or talk to the people who've been there recently, I find myself thinking about how much greater of a nation it could be, if its leadership wanted.

Every year, I make sure to read Dan Wang's letter from China, a blend of fun travel writing, subtle political and social insights, and speculation on technology and business.

Only this year's letter was not from China; it was from Thailand, where a bunch of young Chinese expats are weathering the storm of their home country's sluggish economy and political crackdowns. In this expat community, Wang sees a reflection of China's current situation:

The existence of this community is not, by itself, proof that China is stumbling. It is not unusual to find a“lost generation” of disaffected young people leaving their home country even at its height of progress and power; the US had its Paris expats in the 1920s and the Beat and Hippie generations in the mid-20th century.

But when you look at the data on the economy that these young expats left behind, the picture gets cloudier. Growth has slowed due to the massive and ongoing

real estate bust – official numbers say China grew at 5.2% in 2023, but more sober private estimates put it at

somewhere around 1.5%

to

3.6% . And even those who take China's official numbers at face value

expect it to slow

to only slightly higher than developed-country levels over the next five years.

That wouldn't be a terrible performance for a developed nation like South Korea or France. But for China, that long-term slowdown will come at a much lower level of income. Keep in mind that although China has grown mightily in percentage terms, in absolute terms its gap in living standards relative to the US is actually

larger than it was in 1990.

Other countries like Japan slowed down when their living standards were fairly close to those of the richest countries. China is only at 28% of US per capita GDP. When the US, the UK, Japan, and Germany hit their relative peaks, they weren't just among the largest economies on the planet, but also the richest; China is very large, but it is not rich.

The main reason for this is that China's productivity growth – the ultimate driver of any nation's long-run growth after it finishes building out its capital stock – had slowed almost to developed world levels even before the real estate bust:

There are

many possible reasons

for this premature productivity slowdown. Most of them point to excessive command and control. For decades, China averted recessions by steering massive investment toward less-productive real estate.

Xi is now trying to steer an already manufacturing-heavy economy toward even more manufacturing; in the meantime, service industries like health care, education, internet services and entertainment, which Chinese people probably need a lot more of, have been either neglected or actively cracked down on.