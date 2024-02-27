Slovak premier cautions West possibly to result in extremely bad outcomes in ongoing Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has raised concerns over the potential outcomes of a high-level meeting convened by France on Monday to address the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Fico, despite initial speculation about his attendance, confirmed his participation but expressed apprehension about what he termed the "worst solution" that Western nations might propose.



The summit, described by the Elysee Palace as an opportunity to "reaffirm their unity" and express determination to counter Russia, has triggered skepticism from the Slovakian leader.



In a video statement on social media, Fico revealed that the information regarding the agenda for the Monday meeting sent "chills down his spine." He voiced reservations about a potential "total escalation" of the conflict by the West and raised concerns about the implications of "unlimited military and financial assistance." Furthermore, Fico pledged not to involve Slovak troops in the fighting, even if such a stance were to jeopardize his premiership.



Known for his criticism of the Western approach to the Ukraine conflict, Fico emphasized the importance of consulting with Slovakia's national security council and coalition partners before participating in the summit in Paris. The Slovak Prime Minister's reservations reflect a broader debate within the European Union regarding the most effective strategies to address the complex geopolitical situation in Ukraine.



An unnamed French presidential official, speaking to AFP, explained the objectives of the summit, noting the necessity for Ukraine's backers to counter any perception of disarray following setbacks on the battlefield. The official highlighted the intention to send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will not prevail, while also exploring ways to "do things better and more decisively." The article delves into the intricacies of the summit's agenda, the divergent views among European Union member states, and the challenges in formulating a unified response to the evolving crisis in Ukraine.







