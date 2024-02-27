1NCE Adds High Data Iot

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--1NCE , a company offering a software platform for connected products, today launched high data IoT for its customers for one global price with no hidden fees or commitments. The announcement was made during the company's presentation at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

1NCE has disrupted the IoT connectivity industry since 2018. Today, more than 18,000 customers around the world are using 1NCE's software and connectivity services. Its lifetime license has been a perfect match for low data use cases such as smart metering, street lighting and asset tracking.

Now with the introduction of high data , even more use cases can be managed on the 1NCE platform. For $5 USD per GB, customers can connect their high data products – such as surveillance video and industrial monitoring – anywhere in the world with speeds up to 25 Mb/s. The single global price can be booked as a feature for customers on the 1NCE platform.

Kenny Hawk, Chief Executive Officer of Mojio:“1NCE made it so easy to setup IoT connectivity for Mojio's video telematics global platform. Adding high data to their already impressive platform opens a new dimension for us to innovate and enhance the value of our data to make drivers safer, save time and save money.”

Ivo Rook, Chief Operating Officer at 1NCE:“Last year, our customers grew a staggering 42 percent, outperforming their competitors by rolling out more products across multiple countries with 1NCE. Opening our platform for high data was the next logical step to support their expansion.”

No volume commitments. No overage penalties. No hidden fees. Available in 165+ countries. That's the 1NCE Way.

New customers can get started with 1NCE at the online shop with support available in 25 languages.

About 1NCE

1NCE is a company offering a software platform for connected products that delivers future-proof, hassle-free IoT in 168 countries and regions. The software platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data and turn it into actionable intelligence. This accelerates time-to-market for data collection projects by months, increases device lifetime by years, and allows efficient management of sensors from initial deployment to the end of the product lifecycle. More than 18,000 customers and 60 Fortune 500 companies have trusted 1NCE with more than 22 million connected products. Learn more at and follow on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

