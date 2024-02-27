OPPO Unveils New OPPO Air Glass 3 At MWC 2024, Showcasing Innovative Initiates In The Era Of AI



Marking a significant breakthrough in XR, OPPO Air Glass 3 can access OPPO's AndesGPT model via a smartphone app for generative AI capabilities.

OPPO has established the OPPO AI Center and released the OPPO AI Smartphone White Paper as it continues to explore the forefront of AI development and implementation.

OPPO, AlpsenTek, and Qualcomm Technologies have debuted new Hybrid Vision Sensing technology featuring AI Motion that is set to deliver new breakthroughs in image deblurring and high frame rate slow motion video on mobile phones. OPPO devices, including the OPPO Find X7 Ultra, and innovative features, including the new AI Eraser, are also being showcased at MWC 2024.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - Leading global technology company OPPO today unveiled a prototype for its new generation of assisted reality glasses, OPPO Air Glass 3, at MWC 2024. OPPO Air Glass 3 can access OPPO's AndesGPT model via a smartphone, providing a new burdenless AI experience. Ahead of the event, OPPO also announced the establishment of the OPPO AI Center and released the OPPO AI Smartphone White Paper , marking a new era in which Smartphones transition to AI Smartphones.

At this year's MWC, OPPO has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and startup AlpsenTek to introduce a new AI Motion algorithm based on Hybrid Vision Sensing (HVS) technology, bringing added clarity to photography and videography of high-speed moving objects. Further to this, OPPO is showcasing a range of products with partners, including Google, Qualcomm Technologies, and MediaTek, and has announced that OPPO smartphone users will soon be able to connect their phones to Microsoft Copilot. reflecting OPPO's commitment to exploring enhanced technological experiences in collaboration with partners across the industry.





Yi XU, Director of XR Technology at OPPO

Bringing users closer to AI experiences with the world's lightest binocular aR glasses

Thanks to its ability to understand various data types, including text, images, video, and audio, multimodal AI technology is able to process and interpret more complex user scenarios, unlocking new potential in user interactions, such as voice and visual. While XR (extended reality) devices present new possibilities in implementing these features, they require both advanced functionality and lightweight designs if they are to truly take on the role of a personal, everyday smart assistant. Driven by this vision, OPPO has introduced the all-new OPPO Air Glass 3 prototype to explore the possibilities of AI technology based on cross-device collaboration between XR devices and smartphones.

Weighing just 50 grams, the OPPO Air Glass 3 features a self-developed resin waveguide with a refractive index of 1.70, a display brightness uniformity of more than 50%, and a peak eye brightness of more than 1,000 nits. Together, these ensure the OPPO Air Glass 3 provides a wearing experience that is close to that of a regular pair of glasses while also providing the best full-color display of its kind. Thanks to the access to OPPO AndesGPT provided by the Air Glass APP on the smartphone, users only need to lightly press the temple of the OPPO Air Glass 3 to activate the AI voice assistant and begin performing a range of tasks.

The OPPO Air Glass 3 also supports touch interaction, which can be used to easily control functions such as music playback, voice calls, information display, color image browsing, and more. The glasses also feature reverse sound field technology, an open acoustic design with four microphones, and other innovations that improve noise isolation to deliver high audio quality and enhanced privacy protection.

Embracing AI with the new OPPO AI Center

AI has long been a core area of investment and development for OPPO, and the company is now taking a number of steps to elevate AI to the core of its long-term growth strategy. On February 20, OPPO established the OPPO AI Center - a new hub designed to better focus the company's resources towards R&D in AI and drive cutting-edge, user-centric exploration of technology and applications that aim to bring the benefits of AI to everyone.

As part of this commitment, OPPO Reno11 Series and the OPPO Find N3 in global markets will be equipped with an array of generative AI features, including OPPO AI Eraser, within the second quarter of 2024. In the future, OPPO will integrate generative AI features into more OPPO products in the global markets, including the next generation of the Reno series, allowing more users to experience the smart, powerful, and convenient lifestyle empowered by AI.

As of December 31, 2023, OPPO has filed over 3,160 global patents related to AI. Drawing on years of technical experience in AI, OPPO recently released the AI Smartphone White Paper, providing a comprehensive analysis and outlook on future trends and key applications in AI. The white paper points out that AI Smartphones will replace traditional smartphones to trigger a new revolution in the mobile phone industry. With the widespread adoption of AI, the entire industry will undergo various upgrades and expansions, creating a new AI Smartphone ecosystem encompassing the development of computing resources, function modules, native AI services, LLM, and AI agents.

Building an AI ecosystem through collaborative innovation

A mature AI ecosystem requires open collaboration throughout the industry. As part of its commitment to supporting the creation of this ecosystem, OPPO's efforts in AI extend far beyond its own innovations to encompass a diverse portfolio of collaborations with a range of global partners.

At this year's MWC, OPPO is joining motion vision sensor startup, AlpsenTek, and Qualcomm Technologies to showcase the trio's collaborative efforts to pioneer the use of Hybrid Vision Sensing technologies featuring the new AI Motion algorithm. Developed under OPPO's lead, AI Motion can perform image deblurring and high frame rate image interpolation for use in high-speed cameras based on a combination of traditional RBG image data and event vision sensing (EVS) motion data. Using AI Motion, smartphones offer advanced solutions to address image and photo blur, enabling the capture of true 960fps slow-motion videos in 4K resolution. Leveraging EVS data for precise moving object alignment between frames enhances both dynamic range and resolution. This technological integration opens up exciting possibilities in image and video capture, elevating the potential for creative content creation.





Ren Yan, Director of Open Innovation Europe, OPPO, introducing AlpsenTek and other startups OPPO's leading technologies and products garner industry recognition for AI capabilities

At OPPO ODC 2023, the company released its first self-trained generative AI model, AndesGPT, featuring dialogue enhancement, personalization, and cloud-device collaboration. Drawing on the capabilities of AndesGPT, OPPO has introduced a new AI Eraser feature on the new OPPO Find X7 Series. Visitors to the Qualcomm Technologies booth at this year's MWC will be able to experience the impressive effects created by AI Eraser and the powerful imaging performance of the OPPO Find X7 Ultra. While at the MediaTek booth, OPPO showcased the application of AI Eraser feature on the OPPO Find X7.





OPPO Find X7 Ultra and OPPO Find N3 at Qualcomm booth Meanwhile, a series of OPPO innovative products, including the OPPO Find X7 Ultra and the Find N3 series, is also being showcased at Google's Android Partner Walk, demonstrating the comprehensive cooperation between OPPO and Google in creating smarter user experiences over the years.

During the event, OPPO and Microsoft announced that they will work closely together and explore AI technology to enhance user experience on different devices. Soon through Microsoft Link to Windows and a new plugin, OPPO users will be able to use Copilot to generate content, translate text messages, and search addresses on their smartphones via a connected PC.

With the startup community also playing a critical role in the development of AI and other cutting-edge technologies, OPPO is taking the opportunity at MWC 4YFN to introduce six startup teams at the OPPO Inspiration Zone. Among the technologies to be demonstrated by the startups include contactless health monitoring technology, an intelligent diagnosis system for heart and lung auscultation, an AR game, and other applications that showcase the vast potential implementation of AI technologies.

Under its mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World", OPPO will continue to invest in the development and application of AI, working closely with partners around the world to introduce more industry-leading products and services that bring enhanced mobile experiences to users while creating a more open and advanced global technology ecosystem.

Hashtag: #OPPO The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



