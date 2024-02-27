EQS-News: SoWiTec group GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement

SOWITEC and AES sign a new deal for the expansion of renewable energy in Argentina

Sonnenbühl, 27 February 2024 – SOWITEC group GmbH, through its local affiliate in Argentina, and AES Argentina have signed an agreement to expand their footprint of renewable energy projects in Argentina. The deal reinforces the partnership initiated in 2018 that involves joining forces and leveraging capabilities in the renewable energy sector. Santiago Dominguez, CEO SOWITEC Argentina and CBDO SOWITEC group, says:“We are delighted to expand the successful collaboration with AES, a top-notch energy company that is leading the energy transition, for the full development of competitive renewable energy projects in Argentina. As one of the leading developers of renewable energy projects in the wind and solar sector with almost 30 years of experience and an outstanding track record, SOWITEC can support AES in boosting its pipeline with renewable energy projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the same time and fulfill the growing off-takers' energy demand.” Ruben Zaia, Business Development Director AES Argentina, says:“We are thrilled to continue our work with SOWITEC that has joined AES in our path to accelerating the future of energy in Argentina. We will work to bring innovation, quality and the highest standards to our ever-growing pipeline.”



About SOWITEC

As a first-tier international developer of renewable energy projects, SOWITEC operates in 12 countries, primarily concentrating on emerging markets. With a dedicated team of over 100 professionals, SOWITEC covers the complete spectrum of solar and wind power project development, encompassing planning, design, yield assessments, profitability calculations, construction assistance, sales, financing, and the technical and commercial management of wind and solar parks. Presently, SOWITEC boasts a successful portfolio of over 60 wind and solar projects, totaling nearly 3,000 MW, actively contributing to the sustainable energy landscape across eight countries.





About AES Argentina

AES Argentina is a subsidiary of AES Corporation. It is one of the main players in the power sector, accelerating the future of energy since 1993 with nine facilities strategically located in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Neuquén, Salta and San Juan. AES Argentina is the most diversified company in the sector, with near 4,000 MW of installed capacity in thermal and renewable assets, applying world-class innovation and standards to its local operation and the know-how from AES Corporation.





