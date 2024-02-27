Adani Group's Ammunition Manufacturing Complex Inaugurated By Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath In UP

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kanpur, Feb 27 (KNN) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh's industrial landscape with the inauguration of the Adani Group's expansive ammunition manufacturing complex on Monday.

Situated within the Kanpur node of the UP defence corridor, the facility spans an impressive 500 acres in Kanpur's Saadh area.

Positioned as South Asia's largest ammunition and missile facility, the complex is poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering India's defence capabilities.

With a swift commencement of production within just 18 months of land allocation, it underscores the state's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Emphasising the state's transformation from a region marred by conflict to a thriving hub of industrial innovation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the pivotal role Uttar Pradesh plays in India's journey towards self-sufficiency in defence.

He reminisced about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of establishing defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, aimed at fortifying the nation's defence infrastructure.

He said this facility is a testimony to the state's march towards becoming an industrial powerhouse in line with the PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Work is underway in all six nodes of the defence corridor in the state.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed General Manoj Pandey, the Chief of Army Staff, emphasising the strategic significance of indigenous defence production.

Pandey stressed the imperative of reducing dependency on imports and fostering a self-reliant ecosystem in defence manufacturing.

Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ, outlined the ambitious plans for the complex, with an initial focus on manufacturing a diverse range of defense equipment including rifles, light machine guns, AK-47s, and carbines.

He highlighted“The project, starting at Rs 1500 crores, is expected to expand to Rs 3000 crore over the next five years, directly employing 4000 people, adding that the company would soon sign an MoU with IIT Kanpur's aerospace department.”

Echoing the sentiment of bolstering local economies, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, Ashish Rajvanshi, emphasised the substantial multiplier effect the facility will have on MSMEs and the local ecosystem.

Additionally, the complex's dedication to the brave warriors of the Balakot strike serves as a poignant reminder of the nation's commitment to defending its sovereignty.

With plans for further collaborations with esteemed institutions like IIT Kanpur, the Adani Group's ammunition manufacturing complex represents a significant step towards realising India's vision of self-reliance in defense production.

As it gears up to commence production on March 1, the facility stands as a testament to Uttar Pradesh's ascent as a formidable industrial powerhouse in the country.

(KNN Bureau)