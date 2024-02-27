New Perth-Johannesburg Direct Route Opens A Myriad Of African Experiences For Australian Travellers

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - EQS Newswire - 27 February 2024 - Gauteng, South Africa's economic hub and gateway to Africa, is preparing to give travellers aboard the inaugural SAA flight from Perth to Johannesburg, a traditional wet welcome when it lands at O.R. Tambo International Airport at the end of April 2024.



The non-stop three times a week flight takes-off from Johannesburg on 28 April 2024 and has seen a keen uptake of seats particularly in the economy class.



"We are really excited that this flight has recommended after a three-year hiatus. The route provides an easier and direct passage for both leisure and business travellers and promotes trade and cultural exchange between South Africa and Australia," said Ms Sthembiso Dlamini, CEO Gauteng Tourism Authority.



This is the second interoceanic route to be reopened following the launch of the Sao Paulo, Brazil route in October 2023 and provides an alternative itinerary for those travelling to South America with flights available to Sao Paulo, from either Johannesburg or Cape Town with South African Airways.



The reopening of the Johannesburg to Perth direct route is about connecting two cities and bridging diverse cultures and experiences. It gives Australian travellers easier access to the rich tapestry of experiences that Gauteng offers – from its vibrant urban lifestyle to its stunning natural landscapes. It is an invitation to explore the #GPLifestyle - a unique blend of adventure, culture, and gastronomy that the province is renowned for.



Get back to mankind's roots with a visit to Mrs Pless at the Cradle of Humankind, explore the caves where early man lived; visit Soweto, the hometown of two South African World leaders, Nelson Mandela and Bishop Desmond Tutu, soak up the atmosphere, meet the people, and taste local cuisine and feel the vibe.



There's plenty to thrill the outdoor adventurer and those hooked on adrenaline from bungee jumping, the world's longest Scad freefall, kayaking, mountain climbing, cycling, water sport and so much more.



Gauteng offers beautiful scenery, parks and wildlife experiences. The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden is recognised as one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in the world; there are nature reserves and a game reserve offering a Big 5 safari experience.



In just a 10-hour flight you can experience a new vibrant world, tick off many buck-list items and listen to the sounds of the bushveld under clear night skies.



The direct flights (SA 280) depart OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 20h55 and arrive at Perth International Airport, the following day at 12h20. Flights from Perth (SA 281) are scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and depart at 14h40, arriving the same day at 19h35 in Johannesburg.



