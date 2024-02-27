Aljazeera Media Institute Celebrates 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aljazeera Media Institute recently held a celebration on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of its founding.

The celebration was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aljazeera Media Network Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, Acting Director General of Aljazeera Dr. Mustafa Souag, and a distinctive number of guests, directors of Aljazeera Media Network sectors and colleague staffs of various departments.

In her speech at the event, Director of Aljazeera Media Institute Iman Al Ameri said that“the Institute was placed at the top of Aljazeera priorities because talent that we do not pledge to care withers, and because instability is the only constant in the profession of journalism, and because excellence which doesn't come from a vacuum must be protected to ensure that its continuation is not left to chance.”

She added that in twenty years of training, the Institute held about 6,500 training courses certifying around 75,500 trainees, one-third of this number are Qatari nationals and more than 21,000 of them are employees of Aljazeera.

Al Ameri said, "The institute is fully geared up to keep pace with the rapid development in the field of journalism profession by periodically organizing conferences and forums to review and discuss the current and future of the profession, and to bring together field journalists and actual journalist practitioners with academic experts, and allow the media and major technical companies to sit under one roof to discuss unforeseen challenges and opportunities and at the same time considering implications of integrating technology into journalism.”

Al Ameri noted that Aljazeera Institute has won seven new gold awards, three of them from VIDDY International Awards, and four of AVA prestigious Awards, stressing that these awards reveal appreciation and a deserved culmination to the hard work and great achievements of the Institute during twenty years of training and development.

Aljazeera Media Institute won six prestigious awards during the last quarter of the previous year and the beginning of this year including four Marcom Awards, Stevie Award, and Creativity in Community Development Award.