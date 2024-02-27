Qatar, Turkmenistan Discuss Bilateral Relations, Cooperation In Education Field

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met yesterday with Minister of Education in the Republic of Turkmenistan H E Bayramgul Orazdurdyeva. During the meeting, the two sides discussed reinforcing cooperation in education between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.