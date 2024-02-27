               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar, Turkmenistan Discuss Bilateral Relations, Cooperation In Education Field


2/27/2024 4:01:48 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met yesterday with Minister of Education in the Republic of Turkmenistan H E Bayramgul Orazdurdyeva. During the meeting, the two sides discussed reinforcing cooperation in education between the two countries.

