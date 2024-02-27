Ramadan To Begin On March 11, Astronomically

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Calendar House announced that, according to the astronomical calculations conducted by its specialists, the holy month of Ramadan for the year is expected to be on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The official decision of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan remains within the competence of the Moon Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the country.

Engineer Faisal Mohammed Al Ansari, Executive Director of the Sheikh Abdullah Al Ansari Complex, said that the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year will be born on Sunday, corresponding to March 10, 2024 (the investigation day).

Engineer Al-Ansari added:“The crescent of Ramadan for the year 1445 AH will set after sunset on the day of investigation (March 10, 2024) in the sky of the State of Qatar for a period of 11 minutes, and this period will increase as we head towards west.”

It is worth noting that the beginnings and ends of the Hijri months depend on the movement of the Moon in its orbit around the Earth, while the beginnings and ends of the Gregorian months depend on the movement of the Earth in its orbit around the Sun.