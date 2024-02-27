India's Oldest MP And Samajwadi Party Leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq Dies At 94

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Tuesday passed away at 94 after a prolonged illness. The oldest MP in Parliament took his last breath at a private hospital in Moradabad a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Samajwadi Party wrote,“The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace.”“May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!” it added chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Barq in a post on the microblogging site.“The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad,” he said.
“May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!” he added, who has been a four-time MLA, was elected MP from Sambhal for the fifth time in 2019.
(Please check back for more updates.)
MENAFN27022024007365015876ID1107904207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.