See Pic | Virat Kohli, Vamika Spotted In London Cafe: Netizens React To 'Daddy-Daughter Time'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A recent photo on Reddit has caught the attention of fans. It shows Virat Kohli enjoying lunch in London with his daughter, Vamika. The heartwarming snapshot, taken from behind, captures the father-daughter duo seated at a table, both dressed in black and white have been quick to express their admiration, with one commenting on Vamika's adorable appearance despite only her back being visible and praising her hair. Another user highlighted Virat's role as a dedicated father and husband, appreciating his commitment to his family react\"Having some daddy-daughter time while mummy and baby brother gets to bond. But whoever took pic shouldn't have sneaked like so,\" said a Reddit user.“I know we can only see her back but she looks so adorable. Love her hair. VK seems like a very invested father & husband which is so cool!” said another Read: Is Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son Akaay a British citizen? Here's what UK rules say on citizenship by birth\"She looks such a big girl and that ponytail. That's so cute and endearing. I am just imagining a junior version of Anushka doing her thing,\" read a comment.\"Aww. Virat on daddy duties with cutie-pie,\" said another person everyone was happy to see the photograph. Some thought it was not right to take that pic without permission.“Thats a cute pic :) but Imo its a bit rude clicking a picture of him like this without his consent,” wrote one user Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby boy Akaay- what does the name mean?One user thought it was actor Wamiqa Gabbi with Virat Kohli.“I was looking for Vamika Gabbi in this picture . This sub have ruined my mind,” wrote the user. Another one was quick to fix the misunderstanding.“Her name is Wamiqa Gabbi, just so you don't get disappointed the next time,” the user wrote.“Is it easy for someone of Virat's stature to have a quiet coffee at London cafes ? I mean the news can cause traffic jam for blocks,” one wondered.“Cricket isn't huge here like it is in India. Most of the South Asian diaspora would probably recognise him and then obviously some others,” replied another.

MENAFN27022024007365015876ID1107904202