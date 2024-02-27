               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal On March 4


2/27/2024 4:01:29 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor policy money laundering case on March 4.Akrit

MENAFN27022024007365015876ID1107904196

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search