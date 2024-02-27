Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suhana Khan recently bought a luxurious property worth Rs 10 crore in Alibaug. Last year, she had purchased an agricultural land spread across 1.5 acres in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crore.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has paid Rs 10 crore for 78,361 square feet of farmland in Alibaug, Raigad district.

This comes two months after Suhana made her acting debut in the Netflix original film The Archies.

The Economic Times reports that Suhana paid Rs 57 lakh in stamp duty for the deal. The transaction was registered on February 13, 2024.

Suhana paid Rs 12.91 crore in June last year for 1.5 acres of agricultural land in Alibaug, which included three houses.

Meanwhile, Suhana is preparing for her first big screen appearance following her OTT debut in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film.

Suhana is set to collaborate with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, on her next project, which is allegedly named King.

Sujoy Ghosh will helm the film, with Siddharth Anand handling the action scenes.

According to the latest sources, the movie will be released in May.