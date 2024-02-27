Sunil Gavaskar's Playful Remark Sparks Speculation On Virat Kohli's IPL Participation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunil Gavaskar's playful remark sparks speculation about Virat Kohli missing the IPL as he steps back from the ongoing Test series against England for personal reasons. Gavaskar, addressing students at the Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi, during a Star Sports event, cheekily suggests that Kohli's absence may extend to the IPL, raising questions about his return to action.

Gavaskar also tips wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, applauding his impressive Test performance, and commends Mumbai Indians' strategic move of making Hardik Pandya captain. Additionally, Gavaskar shares his anticipation for Rishabh Pant's comeback after a near-fatal accident, urging patience for the player's full recovery. He identifies Kolkata Knight Riders as a potential dark horse in the IPL, emphasizing the pivotal role of the interaction between coach Chandrakant Pandit and former captain Gautam Gambhir for the team's success.

"Kya woh khelenge... kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will he play... He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well)," Gavaskar said rather cheekily when asked if Kohli would be hungry for runs in the IPL as he would be returning to action after a long break.

