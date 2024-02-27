Ben Stokes Lauds England's Resilience Despite Series Defeat To Dominant India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Skipper Ben Stokes expressed pride in England's resilience despite acknowledging they had "no chance in hell of competing" with India in the ongoing series. India secured a 3-1 lead in the five-match series with a five-wicket win in the fourth Test.

Stokes highlighted the commendable fight England put up against a formidable Indian side. Despite the series result not being in their favor, he praised the team's approach and competitiveness. The skipper acknowledged the difficulty of playing in India, particularly for a young and inexperienced squad.

The fourth Test showcased England's attempt at a comeback, but India's Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel's unbroken partnership secured the victory. Stokes expressed pride in the team's resilience, emphasizing their positive response to challenging situations.

While England initially started the series with a thrilling win, India dominated the next three fixtures. Stokes commended every player for their relentless effort and refusal to take a backward step.

Reflecting on missed opportunities, especially in batting, Stokes admitted that facing India's spinners in challenging conditions posed a significant challenge. He credited the Indian spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja for their exceptional skill.

Stokes acknowledged the difficulty in batting against world-class spinners in favourable conditions, expressing admiration for India's bowling performance. Despite the challenging situation, he remained optimistic, noting the game's unpredictability but recognising the near impossibility of operating as desired in those conditions.

